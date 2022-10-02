JR's Sunday Evening Weather Report

Bright sunshine held across Mid-Michigan again Sunday, but brisk northeasterly winds cut into the temperatures we enjoyed Saturday. Highs Sunday ranged from the 50s, to middle 60s in a few spots. A little bit of fog and some patchy frost will be possible each of the next couple of nights. With fair skies and virtually calm winds tonight, lows will settle down through the 30s. A Frost Advisory is in effect.
It looks like we have a nice stretch of autumn weather in store for the ABC12 viewing area. More bright sunshine is expected for Monday and Tuesday. Winds will be light, blowing in from the east Monday, so high temperatures will be in the 60s. With winds shifting in from the west Tuesday, there is a very good chance that highs will surround the 70-degree mark.
More of us will see highs in the 70s Wednesday. Bright sunshine early will combine with west-southwesterly winds to drive the temperatures up. As a cold front moves into the Great Lakes, the clouds will be increasing Wednesday afternoon. As the front moves through, we will expect some rain on Thursday. On ABC12 News we'll tell you what will happen to our temperatures behind the front. - JR