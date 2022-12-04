JR's Sunday Night Weather Report

Sunday was a pretty decent December day across Mid-Michigan. Sunshine and light southwesterly winds drove temperatures through the 30s, which is where we should be for this time of the year. Overnight, we will see lots of stars but southwesterly winds will prevent temps from falling very far or very fast.
Temperatures early Monday morning will range from the upper 20s, to around 30. We will also begin the day with some sunshine. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to thicken. Even so, highs should manage to sneak into the very low 40s as south-southwesterly winds prevail through the day.
Overall, the week is looking pretty gray. On the other hand, for all of the cloud cover we're likely to see, only nuisance amounts of precipitation is expected. A few drops and/or flakes will be possible Monday night and Tuesday night, but nothing heavy. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when we'll have our next chance of some widespread precipitation. - JR