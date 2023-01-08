JR's Sunday Night Weather Report

Travel conditions remained just fine across Mid-Michigan, but in general we all shared another disappointingly gray setting for the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies will continue to hold overhead Sunday night, so temperatures won't drop very quickly, nor very far. Lows early Monday morning will range from the middle, to upper 20s.
There will be a chance to see some sunshine Monday, but it probably won't turn out to be more than some breaks in the overcast from time-to-time. Winds will be blowing in from the west-southwest at about 10 to 15mph for the day. High temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 30s - our "normal" high is right at the 30-degree mark.
Temperatures will likely continue to run a little bit above the average for the entire week. A few sprinkles and flurries will be possible Tuesday, with a better chance of some showers developing late Wednesday. Thursday will bring a chance of a rain/snow mix as a storm moves at us from the southwest. We'll talk more about that one on ABC12 News. - JR