JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

Bright sunshine and a frisky westerly wind combined to push temperatures to above-average levels yet again Thursday afternoon. Highs for the day ranged from the middle and upper 80s, to around the 90-degree mark in some spots. Quiet conditions will hold through the night with lots of starlight expected. Lowest readings early Friday morning will generally settle into the middle 60s.
Not too much of a change is expected for Friday. Bright sunshine early in the day will give temperatures a nice jumpstart. By midday, temperatures will be moving through the lower 80s, which is what we should typically see during the heat of the day. With a little bit of cloud cover developing for the afternoon, and with westerly breezes prevailing, highest readings will surround the 90-degree mark.
Saturday will be another very warm day with highs expected again to be up near 90. Southwesterly winds will cause the humidity to climb a little bit, and a little more cloud cover will build in during the afternoon. While I can’t rule out a stray shower or two during the heat of the day, we will all have a much better chance for some rain and thunderstorms Saturday night and Sunday. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if it will be a beneficial rain. - JR