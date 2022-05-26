JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures warmed up quite a bit Thursday on south-southwesterly winds. Most of the area saw high temperatures move easily into the 70s. We did have some sunshine here and there, but scattered showers and a few thundershowers kept our skies pretty dark at times. Rain with some thunder will continue on through the night. A few heavy downpours will certainly be a possibility. Lows for the night will range from the 50s North, to low 60s south.
You’re going to need to keep your umbrella handy for the first part of Friday too. Showers will be lingering as a cool front moves off to our east. With winds shifting in from the north for much of the day, temperatures won’t be moving very much. Highs for the day will fall into the low-to-mid 60-degree range. The trend for the afternoon will be for the showers to wind down. After that, the clouds will start to break up a bit. Stronger clearing will take place Friday overnight.
The holiday weekend is still looking pretty good. The best chance of seeing some showers will come Saturday overnight. It won’t be a big deal, but we could see a few. Otherwise, we will be looking at at least partly sunny skies each day. Light and variable winds are expected Saturday, then it will be southwesterly winds for the remainder of the weekend. This will, most certainly, drive temperatures up to summertime levels. On ABC12 News we will tell you how high temperatures will climb, and how long the warm air will stick around. - JR