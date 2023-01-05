JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

With cloudy skies, and with temperatures holding pretty steady in the middle 30s for much of the day, a mix of flakes and drops were scattered across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Scattered snow showers will continue early tonight, but the trend will be for them to shut down overnight. Cloudy skies will hold, and low temperatures will surround the 30-degree mark early Friday morning.
Friday will be another gray day across the ABC12 viewing area. Some of the thicker clouds will again spit out a few flakes of snow or drops of rain, but nothing of any consequence. Travel conditions will remain just fine. Winds will be light, blowing in from the west, and highs for the day will again hover in the middle 30s for the most part.
It looks like we will be getting into some sunshine for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny, while Sunday will see a little more cloud cover filter back in - especially across the southern parts of the area. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long our above-average temperatures will be hanging around. - JR