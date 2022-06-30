JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

Southwesterly winds and some sunshine gave temperatures a nice boost across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Temperatures surrounded the 60-degree mark to begin the day, and worked up to around 90 as our clouds began to increase. Thickening clouds will be the trend through the evening as a cool front approaches from the northwest. Late tonight, some showers will begin to move into the northern parts of the ABC12 viewing area.
Temperatures Friday morning will range from the upper 60s, to lower 70s. Highs for the day will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s as winds shift in from the west behind the front. We will begin the day with lots of clouds, and even some showers. As the front moves off to our east, the showers will shut down and our clouds will begin to move out. We will end the day with partly sunny conditions.
The holiday weekend is shaping up pretty well. High temperatures for the Saturday through Monday stretch will be mainly in the lower, to middle 80s. We will have at least partly sunny skies each day, and winds shouldn’t be too much of an issue. Strongest wind speeds for the weekend will only be in the 10 to 15mph range. On ABC12 News we'll have a look at what temperatures will be doing for next week. - JR