JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

What a way to start the new month! Bright sunshine, light breezes, low humidity, and comfortable temperatures held across all of Mid-Michigan Thursday. The wind direction shifted in from the southwest during the day, so low temperatures early Friday morning will be warmer than Thursday morning’s readings. We will begin the night with clear skies, but we will see some cloud cover drift in overhead during the night.
As we head into the holiday weekend, Friday won’t be nearly as bright. Even so, temperatures will be warmer as light south-southwesterly winds hold for the day. Highs Friday will range from the middle, to upper 80s. A few of the thickest clouds may spit out a few drops of rain, but most of us will be staying dry. The clouds will continue to thicken up Friday night as a cool front moves toward us from the northwest.
While we will see some sunshine from time-to-time Saturday, we will also have a chance of some scattered showers as the cool front moves across the ABC12 viewing area. Don’t cancel your plans because anything that develops shouldn’t last for very long. Even with the chance of showers, highs Saturday will again well into the 80s. On ABC12 News we will let you know what to expect behind the front for the latter half of the holiday weekend. - JR