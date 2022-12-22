Heavy snow, high winds moving into Mid-Michigan

*** Alert Days for Tonight, Friday and Saturday ***
Travel conditions remained pretty good across Mid-Michigan for the better part of our Thursday, just ahead of our biggest winter storm of the season. The storm will take control of all of lower Michigan's weather conditions as the evening wears on. Some areas will see a wintry mix develop, but most will see just snow. During the night, everyone will get into accumulating snow.
Friday will bring the worst of the storm. The snow will combine with westerly winds that will be sustained at 20 to 30mph. Strongest gusts during the day will be up near 50mph. The combination of the snow and the wind will make for blizzard conditions from time to time. All the while, temperatures will be falling from morning highs in the 20s. Windchill readings will drop into the -5 to -10 degree range.
By Saturday, the snow will taper off to scattered snow showers. Westerly winds will remain quite strong, blowing at around 20mph, with gusts into the 30mph range. Travel conditions will remain quite poor through the day. Highs Saturday will be in the teens, with windchills holding at subzero levels for the better part of the day. On ABC12 News we'll look at potential accumulations and we'll have the forecast for Christmas. - JR