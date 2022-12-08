JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

The sun tried to break through the clouds Thursday, but only managed to do so in a few areas across Mid-Michigan. Likewise, overnight, starlight will be hard to come by. Light northeast to easterly breezes are expected as low temperatures settle down through the 20s early Friday morning.
A few breaks in the clouds will be possible early Friday morning. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected for the afternoon. A few flakes of snow may develop too. The best chance will be across the southern parts of Mid-Michigan. Highs for the day will range from the 30s, to very low 40s.
Lots of clouds are also expected for Saturday. A little batch of light snow and some snow showers are expected to drift across our area Saturday night. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if the flakes will linger into Sunday, and how our weekend temperatures are shaping up. - JR