JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures were a little bit warmer across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Highs for most of the area ranged from the lower, to middle 80s. Clear skies in the morning gave way to some afternoon clouds, and for the fourth day in a row, some of the thicker clouds spit out some rain. The showers and clouds will fade away again through the evening, so with fair skies overnight, lows will surround the 60-degree mark early Friday morning.
Friday will be another pretty nice summertime day. We will see clear skies early, so temperatures will climb quickly on light southwesterly breezes. Readings will move to around 80 by midday. Highs for the day will be in the middle 80s. We will see some clouds build during the afternoon, and the thicker ones may again spit out some drops of rain. Most of us, however, will stay dry through the day.
Saturday will start out quietly too. The clouds will build through the midday period, and our chances for rain and thundershowers will increase through the afternoon. Before the showers develop, temperatures will once again move into the middle 80s. Highs Sunday will probably drop back into the 70s. We will expect mostly cloudy skies for the day, with occasional showers and a few thundershowers to end the weekend. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the rain may linger into next week. - JR