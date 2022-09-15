JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

The clouds were a bit stubborn across Mid-Michigan Thursday, otherwise it wasn’t a bad day at all. With partly sunny skies at times, and with light winds shifting in from the south, we had another comfortable setting. Partly cloudy skies will hold for the night, as will our light southerly breeze. Low temperatures early Friday morning will be a little bit above “normal,” ranging from the middle 50s up north, to around 60 across the southern parts of the area.
Friday should turn out to be a bit brighter than what we saw Thursday, and it will likely be a bit warmer too. With southwesterly breezes prevailing through the day, high temperatures should manage to move into the lower 80s across much of the ABC12 viewing area. A few spots may even top out in the middle 80s. Of note, we still may have some smoke in the upper atmosphere filtering our sunshine just a little bit.
Partly sunny skies and southwesterly winds will continue for Saturday. High temperatures will again move easily into the 80s. A few thicker clouds during the afternoon may spit out a few drops of rain, but most of us will stay dry. We will have a better chance of some showers and thundershowers for Saturday night. Showers will be possible for Sunday too, but I don’t expect the day to be a total washout. Highs will still be up at around 80-degrees. We'll let you know how long the warm air will be hanging around on ABC12 News. - JR