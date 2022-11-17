JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

A new batch of snow developed across lower Michigan Thursday as a cold front moved in from the west. We saw enough to cover the grass again in some areas. As the front moves off to our east tonight, the lake-effect snow machine is going to get revved up as even colder air moves across the Lakes on strong winds.
It will be a mid-winter type of setting for Friday and the weekend. The coldest air of the season will be blowing in overhead on brisk westerly winds. Accumulating snow is likely on the west side of the state. From time-to-time a few plumes of snow will hold together and drift across parts of the ABC12 viewing area supporting minor accumulations.
While scattered snow showers dot the landscape, our temperatures will be running well below average levels. Highs Friday will be near freezing. Highs for the weekend will be in the 20s for the most part. To add insult to injury, our "feels like" readings will likely be in the teens much of the time. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the cold air will hang around. - JR