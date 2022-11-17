 Skip to main content
...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW AFFECTING SHIAWASSEE AND GENESEE COUNTIES
DURING THE EVENING COMMUTE...

HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility
to near a quarter of a mile. Temperatures at or below freezing also
allow roads to become snow covered with a quick inch of accumulation
on unpaved surfaces.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 432 PM EST, the area of heavy snow was
along and west of a line from Henderson to Corunna to near Bancroft
and moving east at 35 MPH.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR...
New Lothrop and Lennon around 445 PM EST.
Fenton, Flushing, Swartz Creek and Montrose around 455 PM EST.
Lake Fenton around 500 PM EST.
Flint, Grand Blanc and Crossroads Village around 505 PM EST.
Clio, Burton, Mount Morris and Beecher around 510 PM EST.
Davison and Goodrich around 515 PM EST.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 106 and 133.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-69 between mile markers 115 and 148.
US-23 between mile markers 78 and 90.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution when traveling into or through
areas of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially
slick roads may lead to accidents.

Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

TIME...MOT...LOC 2130Z 262DEG 32KT 4311 8418 4300 8409 4283 8404

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

A new batch of snow developed across lower Michigan Thursday as a cold front moved in from the west.  We saw enough to cover the grass again in some areas.  As the front moves off to our east tonight, the lake-effect snow machine is going to get revved up as even colder air moves across the Lakes on strong winds.

It will be a mid-winter type of setting for Friday and the weekend.  The coldest air of the season will be blowing in overhead on brisk westerly winds.  Accumulating snow is likely on the west side of the state.  From time-to-time a few plumes of snow will hold together and drift across parts of the ABC12 viewing area supporting minor accumulations.

While scattered snow showers dot the landscape, our temperatures will be running well below average levels.  Highs Friday will be near freezing.  Highs for the weekend will be in the 20s for the most part.  To add insult to injury, our "feels like" readings will likely be in the teens much of the time.  On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the cold air will hang around.   - JR

