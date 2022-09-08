JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Bright sunshine bathed Mid-Michigan Thursday, taking temperatures in the 40s in the morning, into the 80s during the afternoon. Winds were light & variable and humidity levels were comfortable, all making for a spectacular late summertime day. Clear skies will hold overnight, and winds will take on a southerly component. Lows early Friday morning will be a bit warmer, ranging from around 50, to the middle 50s.
Friday will be another gorgeous day across the entire region. Bright sunshine will be accompanied by a gentle southerly breeze and comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures for the day will range from the lower, to middle 80s. This will mark the second Friday in a row that will feature very warm, dry conditions for the high school football action.
Saturday will see highs in the 80s too, but our bright sunshine will be replaced by a good bit of cloud cover through the afternoon. By the end of the day, we may even see some spotty showers developing. The weather system responsible for the showers is going to be a slow-mover. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the showers will stick around once they move in. - JR