JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

After a frosty start to our Thursday, we ended up with a pretty decent autumn afternoon. Temperatures did top-out a bit below average, but with bright sunshine and light breezes, not too many people were complaining. Overnight, some high clouds will hold overhead, but patchy frost and a bit of fog will again be possible in some areas early Friday morning.
More bright sunshine is in store for Friday and Saturday. Southeasterly winds are expected both days, and wind speeds will hold below 10mph. Sunshine and light breezes are always a welcome combination. Highs Friday will approach the 60-degree mark. Highs Saturday will sneak back into the 60s. Get out and enjoy!
Clouds will be increasing across lower Michigan Sunday. We will likely see our brightest skies early in the day. By day's end, we'll have a pretty solid deck of clouds with some light showers knocking on the door. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if the drops will threaten Halloween festivities. - JR