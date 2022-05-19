JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Weather conditions across Mid-Michigan Thursday were much improved over what we had to endure Wednesday. Partly sunny skies and south-southwesterly winds combined to drive temperatures into the 70s for many of us. Most of us stayed dry for the day, although a few isolated showers managed to pop up. Many of us will stay through the night too, as southerly winds hold. Lows early Friday morning will be in the 60s for much of the area.
Friday will be warmer as south-southwesterly winds pick up in speed. With a partly sunny sky on average, high temperatures should push into the 80s across much of the ABC12 viewing area. By late in the day, a cool front will be approaching lower Michigan from the west. The front will support the development of some thunderstorm activity. Once the front moves in, it looks like it might be pretty slow to move out, so more rain and storms are likely for Saturday.
We have designated late Friday and Saturday as “Alert Days.” There is a chance that some of the storms that develop late Friday will result in gusty winds. Also, because the front will be moving slowly, some locally heavy rainfall will be possible Friday night and Saturday. Right now it looks like some showers will linger even into Sunday morning. We should end the weekend with the return of sunshine Sunday afternoon. We'll have a look at next week's temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR