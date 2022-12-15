JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

As promised, our Thursday began with a bit of a wintry mess across Mid-Michigan. The combination of snow, ice and strong winds resulted in some school closings and power outages. Conditions will be much quieter tonight, although mostly cloudy conditions will persist. Lows early Friday morning will be mainly in the upper 20s.
Our Friday, Saturday, Sunday stretch will feature a mix of a little bit of sun and lots of clouds. High temperatures will range from the lower, to middle 30s, which is pretty close to where we should be this time of the year. We will also see some scattered snow showers or flurries from time-to-time, and from place-to-place.
Our seasonally cold air through the weekend will become even colder next week. Highs will surround the 30-degree mark Monday and Tuesday, while readings will retreat to around 20-degrees for Wednesday and Thursday. As the colder air moves in, we'll also have some chances to see more flakes of snow. We'll track those chances out for you on ABC12 News. - JR