JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

After 3 days of chilly, blustery, damp conditions, we finally started to see some improvements in the weather department Thursday. Temperatures were below "normal" again, and we did see more rain/snow showers, but some sunshine did manage to break through the clouds during the afternoon. Overnight, the clouds will continue to break up.
Friday will begin with some lingering cloud cover and temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s. Skies will clear for the afternoon, and southerly winds will be a bit gentler than what we've had to deal with for the past few days. High temperatures Friday afternoon will push to above "normal" levels, ranging from the lower, to middle 60s.
Bright sunshine is expected to bathe all of Mid-Michigan for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will continue to hold a southerly component and will increase in speed. Maximum speeds Sunday will clock in at 15 to 18 mph. Winds Monday will be stronger, gusting into the 30mph range. Highs for the weekend will be in the 70s. We'll tell you how long the warm air will linger into next week on ABC12 News. - JR