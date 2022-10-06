JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Even with some showers developing across Mid-Michigan, Thursday was another pretty decent day. With a little bit of sunshine here and there, temperatures managed to surround the 70-degree mark before the showers moved in. The narrow line of showers were associated with a cool front that is now opening the door to some noticeably chillier air we'll feel for Friday and the weekend.
Lows early Friday morning will range from the 30s north, to the lower 40s across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. With a frisky northerly wind prevailing behind the front, temperatures won't climb very far for the day. Highs will only surround 50. We will get back into some sunshine, but that chilly wind just may stir up a few sprinkles here and there too.
Skies are expected to clear Friday night, so plan on some frost Saturday morning. Bright sunshine Saturday will help temps recover, but highs will stay in the 50s as a chilly westerly wind holds for the day. Highs Sunday should sneak back into the 60s with partly sunny skies expected, and with a chilly westerly wind continuing. We're tracking warmer air heading our way for next week on ABC12 News. - JR