JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Thursday was a dandy of a day across Mic-Michigan, even though our temperatures were just a skosh below “normal.” Bright sunshine took readings in the 50s early in the day, through the 70s during the afternoon. With a good bit of starlight again expected overnight, temperatures early Friday morning will bottom-out in the 50s on very light east to southeasterly breezes.
Friday will begin with some sunshine, but the clouds will move in on us pretty quickly. Winds for the day will stay pretty light, and the direction will be shifting in from the south. This should result in high temperatures just a bit warmer than the readings we enjoyed Thursday afternoon. There is a chance that some rain will move in late in the day, but we'll all have a better chance of some drops Friday night.
We will have more chances for rain during the weekend too. I don’t see any washouts, but I do think we will have quite a bit of cloud cover each day. We will have to deal with scattered showers Saturday. Sunday will see a little more rain, along with a chance of hearing a few rumbles of thunder. There will definitely be some humidity hanging in the air as high temperatures each day surround the 80-degree mark. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how far into next week the threat of rain will persist. - JR