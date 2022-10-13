JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Temperatures Thursday didn't move too much in the wake of a pretty strong cold front. Readings during the afternoon ranged from the upper 40s, to low 50s on frisky west-southwesterly winds. We did manage to see some sun in between scattered showers and even a little bit of sleet. A few spotty showers will linger through the night as temperatures settle down through the 30s.
Friday will be a similar day across Mid-Michigan. We will see some sunshine, but some showers will remain a possibility. Winds will be brisk, blowing in from the south-southwest. Don't be fooled by the southerly component to the direction - it is going to be another very chilly day with highs struggling only into the lower 50s.
High temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 50s for the weekend too. There will be a chance of showers Saturday, but it looks like it should be mainly early in the day. A few more sprinkles will be possible Sunday, but they shouldn't be a big deal. On ABC12 News we're tracking more showers for the first of next week that will make our chilly air gets even chillier. - JR