JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

After a mostly cloudy, showery start, Thursday turned out to be a gorgeous springtime day. Bright sunshine and light breezes pushed temperatures into the lower 70s across most of Mid-Michigan. A few spots along the lakeshore stayed in the 60s much of the day as an onshore breeze developed. With partly cloudy to fair skies and light westerly breezes holding overnight, lows will range from the upper 40s to lower 50s early Friday morning. That’s just about right for this time of the year.
Our comfortable weather will continue for Friday and Saturday. Friday will be mostly sunny, and highs for the day will be in the lower, to middle 70s. That, too, is just about right. Westerly winds Friday will be stronger, with speeds topping 15 mph from time-to-time. We can expect less wind and more clouds for Saturday. Overall, the day will be partly sunny and west-southwesterly winds will be less than 10 mph. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
We should manage to see some sunshine on Sunday, but the day won’t be nearly as bright. We will also carry a chance of some showers. Right now, I don’t think the day will be a washout, so don’t cancel any pans you may have made. Thicker clouds and more showers & thundershowers look to be a good bet for Monday. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the rain will linger into the new week. - JR