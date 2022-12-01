JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

It certainly was nice to see some sunshine across Mid-Michigan Thursday. More importantly, it was nice not having to deal with stiff winds! Even with the sunshine, high temperatures stayed in the 30s for the day. Overnight, we'll expect some cloud cover and southerly winds to hold temperatures pretty steady in the middle, to upper 20s.
Any sunshine we see Friday will come early in the day. The trend for the rest of the day will be for the clouds to increase as southerly winds increase again. By the end of the day, we'll have gray skies, southerly winds back up near 15mph, and above average temperatures ranging from the lower, to middle 40s.
Our next weather system will move across lower Michigan Friday night through early Saturday morning. It will bring a quick batch of rain late Friday night, but the drops will turn to scattered flakes Saturday as colder air moves back into our area. The cold air will be moving in on a stiff westerly wind. We'll have your complete weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR