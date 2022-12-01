 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 4 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 29 knots from the west
with gusts up to 43 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI,
Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to Port Sanilac
MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 8 AM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 9 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

It certainly was nice to see some sunshine across Mid-Michigan Thursday. More importantly, it was nice not having to deal with stiff winds! Even with the sunshine, high temperatures stayed in the 30s for the day. Overnight, we'll expect some cloud cover and southerly winds to hold temperatures pretty steady in the middle, to upper 20s.

Any sunshine we see Friday will come early in the day. The trend for the rest of the day will be for the clouds to increase as southerly winds increase again. By the end of the day, we'll have gray skies, southerly winds back up near 15mph, and above average temperatures ranging from the lower, to middle 40s.

Our next weather system will move across lower Michigan Friday night through early Saturday morning. It will bring a quick batch of rain late Friday night, but the drops will turn to scattered flakes Saturday as colder air moves back into our area. The cold air will be moving in on a stiff westerly wind. We'll have your complete weekend forecast on ABC12 News. - JR

