Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 23 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 31 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 4
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI
and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

A new batch of snow developed across lower Michigan Thursday as a cold front moved in from the west. We saw enough to cover the grass again in some areas. As the front moves off to our east tonight, the lake-effect snow machine is going to get revved up as even colder air moves across the Lakes on strong winds.

It will be a mid-winter type of setting for Friday and the weekend. The coldest air of the season will be blowing in overhead on brisk westerly winds. Accumulating snow is likely on the west side of the state. From time-to-time a few plumes of snow will hold together and drift across parts of the ABC12 viewing area supporting minor accumulations.

The light accumulation of snow will be enough to keep roads slippery in some areas.  The snow will be falling as wind speeds increase, and as temperatures continue to get colder.  Road surface temperatures on even our larger highways have now gotten to the point that snow will no longer melt on contact. 

While scattered snow showers dot the landscape, our temperatures will be running well below average levels. Highs Friday will be near freezing. Highs for the weekend will be in the 20s for the most part. To add insult to injury, our "feels like" readings will likely be in the teens much of the time. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the cold air will hang around. - JR

