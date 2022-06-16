JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Showers and a few thunderstorms were scattered across Mid-Michigan early Thursday morning as a cool front pushed across the state. Behind the front, the clouds broke up, and westerly winds kicked in. Temperatures held again at well-above-average levels, but were below the record-setting readings we experienced Wednesday. With lots of starlight overnight, lows will settle down through the 60s, with some areas sneaking into the upper 50s.
Our overall conditions will be noticeably more comfortable Friday as northwesterly winds draw cooler, drier air into the state. With lots of sunshine expected, highs will be right around the 80-degree mark. Readings will retreat into the 70s for Saturday, again with more bright sunshine expected. Temperatures will start at around 50-degrees, and end in the lower 70s as light northerly winds prevail.
A few showers will return Sunday, but I’m not expecting anything widespread or heavy. Overall, Fathers’ Day will be a pretty comfortable, decent day. A Few more showers are expected Monday as a new batch of mid-summertime air takes shape. Highs Monday will be back into the 80s, while Tuesday may see the mercury push back into the 90s. We'll have a look at temperatures for the rest of next week on ABC12 News. - JR