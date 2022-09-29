JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

With sky conditions ranging from clear to overcast, we had quite a range of temperatures early Thursday morning. Where the clouds held, lows stayed in the 40s. Clear skies yielded readings in the 30s and 20s. West Branch settled to around 31-degrees, with Clare dipping to 26. With clear skies holding for all of us tonight, more of us will have chillier temperatures in the 30s early Friday morning.
Bright sunshine and light easterly breezes will combine to support a beautiful Friday across Mid-Michigan. High temperatures for the day will range from the middle, to upper 60s. Our "normal" high temperature is 68-degrees. Some high and mid-level clouds will drift in overhead Saturday. Those clouds are all we'll ever see of what is left of "Ian." Highs Saturday may touch 70 in a few spots.
We will continue to see a dry setting hold across the ABC12 viewing area right on into the middle part of next week. We will see lots of sunshine for Sunday and Monday, but temperatures will likely be a bit cooler as stronger winds blow in off of Lake Huron. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when we might have our next chance of some showers. - JR