JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

We managed a few more peeks of sunshine early Thursday, but in general it turned out to be another mostly cloudy day. Southerly winds drove temperatures through the 40s, with a few spots even touching 50. Overnight, temperatures will be steady, to slowly rising as the southerly winds continue. There will be a chance of some showers - especially late. There could also be some areas of fog.
High temperatures Friday will range from the upper 40s, to lower 50s. Those readings will be logged by around midday. A cold front moving across lower Michigan early in the day will support scattered rain showers. Behind the front, most of the rain will shut down, and our temperatures will fall a bit through the afternoon.
Highs Saturday will retreat into the 30s on a northerly wind. A few more showers will be possible, but that will be mainly for the southern and southeastern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Highs New Year's Day should manage to sneak back into the 40s. There will be a chance of a few rain showers early in the day, and then snow showers later on. We'll have a look at temperatures for the first week of the new year on ABC12 News. - JR