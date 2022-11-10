JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Thursday was yet another beautiful autumn day across Mid-Michigan. I hope you had the opportunity to enjoy it for a while because big changes start Friday. Temperatures at near-record levels in the 70s will retreat into the upper 40s overnight as a cold front moves toward us from the west. Partly cloudy conditions are expected.
As the front tracks across lower Michigan Friday, it will stir up lots of clouds for the day. Some of the thicker ones may spit out a few drops of rain, but they won't be a big deal. The bigger deal is that the front will turn our winds to the west-northwest. This will open the door to colder air that we will feel all weekend long.
We will see a little bit of sunshine from time-to-time this weekend, but it won't help very much. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 30s, to low 40s. The "feels like" temperature will be even lower as frisky winds hold both days. A few sprinkles and/or flurries will be possible too. We'll let you know how long the cold air will stick around on ABC12 News. - JR