 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

  • 0

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

For the third morning in a row, we had a little bit of fog across Mid-Michigan as we began our Thursday. After that, all was pretty spectacular weatherwise, right on through the afternoon. High temperatures for the day surrounded the 70-degree mark on light southerly breezes. Temperatures overnight won't likely drop out of the 50s.

A little more cloud cover is expected to close out the week. Our brightest skies Friday will come early in the day. A mostly cloudy setting is a good bet for the afternoon, with isolated, brief showers possible too - especially for the northern parts of the area. Southerly winds will be stronger, so highs will again be up near 70.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy. After a dry start to the day, some showers will develop as a cool front moves across the state. The front will be moving off to our east by evening, so the showers will shut down then. Behind the front, we will get back into brighter skies for the end of the weekend. We'll tell you if the sunshine will hold through Election Day on ABC12 News.   - JR

Recommended for you