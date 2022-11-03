JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

For the third morning in a row, we had a little bit of fog across Mid-Michigan as we began our Thursday. After that, all was pretty spectacular weatherwise, right on through the afternoon. High temperatures for the day surrounded the 70-degree mark on light southerly breezes. Temperatures overnight won't likely drop out of the 50s.
A little more cloud cover is expected to close out the week. Our brightest skies Friday will come early in the day. A mostly cloudy setting is a good bet for the afternoon, with isolated, brief showers possible too - especially for the northern parts of the area. Southerly winds will be stronger, so highs will again be up near 70.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy and windy. After a dry start to the day, some showers will develop as a cool front moves across the state. The front will be moving off to our east by evening, so the showers will shut down then. Behind the front, we will get back into brighter skies for the end of the weekend. We'll tell you if the sunshine will hold through Election Day on ABC12 News. - JR