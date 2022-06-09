JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Another batch of rain moved out of Mid-Michigan Wednesday night, leaving us with a decent amount of sunshine Thursday. Temperatures began in the lower, to middle 50s, while temperatures for the afternoon managed to move into the lower 70s. Behind a few showers and thundershowers that faded away Thursday evening, we will have lots of starlight for the late-night period. Temperatures early Friday morning will bottom out in the lower 50s for the most part.
Friday will be pretty similar to what we experienced Thursday, but I do think it will be a little warmer. We will likely have our brightest skies in the morning. Some clouds will billow up during the afternoon, and a few isolated showers may even develop. I think most of us will manage to stay dry through the day. High temperatures will move well into the 70s on light west-southwesterly breezes.
The weekend won’t be entirely rain-free, but it isn’t really looking too bad at all. If you have made plans for the weekend, don’t cancel them. After a quiet start to the day, we may see a few more isolated showers or sprinkles pop up Saturday afternoon. We will have a little better chance of some showers Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday, however, shouldn’t be a total washout. Highs for the weekend will remain comfortably in the 70s. Mid-summertime heat is on the way for next week. We're tracking it on ABC12 News. - JR