JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

After a day of some rough & tumble weather Wednesday, Thursday featured a much quieter setting. Having said that, some of us did have to deal with some rain during the day. In fact, there were even a few heavy downpours. For the most part, it was the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area that had to deal with the rain. Overnight, those showers will fade away and we will be left with partly cloudy skies and lows in the lower, to middle 60s.
Overall, Friday should be a bit brighter and a little less humid. A few isolated showers will again be possible across the southern parts of Mid-Michigan, but most of us will stay dry. High temperatures for the day will be a bit above average, ranging from the lower, to middle 80s. The exception will be along the Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay shorelines where a light onshore breeze will hold readings back a little bit.
The weekend is shaping up pretty well, although it may not turn out to be entirely rain-free. Saturday does look dry, and sky conditions will range from partly, to mostly sunny. Highs for the day will be back up around 90-degrees on light south-southwesterly breezes. Sunday will be a little more humid as highs again approach 90. We will see our clouds increase through the day as our next rain pattern moves in from the northwest late in the day. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the heat will be hanging around. - JR