JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

Mid-Michigan enjoyed a breath of fresh air Thursday. Bright sunshine, low humidity levels, light winds, and temperatures right at “normal” levels combined to make for a spectacular weather day. Fair skies will be holding again through the night, and temperatures early Friday morning will bottom out in the 50s. During the night, a fair-weather cell will drift off to our southeast. This will allow winds to shift back in from the south as the night wears on.
With mostly sunny skies early in the day, temperatures will get a nice jump start on a light southerly wind. For the afternoon, the clouds will increase a bit, and winds will shift in from the southwest. This will be enough to see temperatures make a move back to around the 90-degree mark. Low 90s will possible again on Saturday with more sunshine and southerly winds. Clouds will increase a bit late Saturday as a cool front moves toward lower Michigan.
A Few showers and thundershowers will be possible Saturday night, on through Sunday morning, as the cool front moves across the state. By Sunday afternoon, the front will be off to our east, winds will be shifting in from the northwest, clouds will be decreasing, and temperatures will be in the 80s. As northwesterly winds continue into Monday, temperatures will drop back a bit more to begin the workweek. We'll have the forecast for the rest of the month on ABC12 News. - JR