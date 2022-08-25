JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

As a cool front moved across lower Michigan Thursday, scattered showers dotted the landscape for the better part of the day. Most of Mid-Michigan saw temperatures stay in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies holding. A few spots in the southern parts of the area managed to sneak into the lower 80s. A few showers and sprinkles will continue overnight and linger into the morning. Temperatures early Friday morning will range from the upper 50s north, to the mid-60s south.
Friday will begin with a good bit of cloud cover and a few light, lingering showers or sprinkles in some spots. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to move out as the front moves south and eastward out of the region. As our skies brighten up, winds will be blowing in from the north with top speeds at only around 10mph. It will be a very comfortable day with highs ranging from the middle, to upper 70s.
The weekend will feature a good bit of sunshine and a warming trend as our winds take on a southerly component once again. Saturday will feature bright sunshine, light southeasterly winds, and high temperatures into the very low 80s. The clouds will increase a bit Sunday, but we will stay dry. Highs will move through the middle 80s on a south to southwesterly wind. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the summertime heat will linger into next week. - JR