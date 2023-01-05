JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

With cloudy skies, and with temperatures holding pretty steady in the middle 30s for much of the day, a mix of flakes and drops were scattered across Mid-Michigan Thursday. Overnight, cloudy skies will hold, and low temperatures will surround the 30-degree mark early Friday morning. A few flurries will linger in some spots.
Friday will be another gray day across the ABC12 viewing area. Some of the thicker clouds will again spit out a few flakes of snow or drops of rain, but nothing of any consequence. Travel conditions will remain just fine. Winds will be light, blowing in from the west, and highs for the day will again hover in the middle 30s for the most part.
It looks like we will be getting into some sunshine for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny, while Sunday will see a little more cloud cover filter back in - especially across the southern parts of the area. High temperatures for the weekend will continue to run at above-average levels as winds hold at less than 10mph. We'll let you know how long temps will hold at above-average levels on ABC12 News. - JR