JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

We had some showers to begin our Thursday across Mid-Michigan, but not everyone saw them. Even where they did pop up they weren’t enough to benefit anyone. Having said that, those were the most significant showers we’ll see until early next week. Skies will clear tonight as frisky westerly winds settle down a little bit. Lows early Friday morning will be in the comfort zone – dipping into the 50s.
Friday is shaping up to be a fantastic day weather-wise. With bright sunshine early in the day, temperatures will climb quickly. Highs for the day will be in the upper 70s, and westerly winds will be kinder and gentler. The trend for the afternoon will be for some clouds to develop, and there will even be a chance of a few sprinkles popping up at random. As we work through the evening, the clouds will fade away again.
Our final weekend of July is also looking fabulous. Mostly sunny skies are expected to hold each day. Combine the sunshine with winds that will be blowing in from the southwest, and we’ll end up with a quick warming trend. Highs Saturday will move back into the lower 80s, which is where we should be. Temperatures Sunday will cruise into the middle 80s. We'll get even warmer next week! More on that on ABC12 News. - JR