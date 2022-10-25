 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 19 knots from the
northwest with gusts up to 28 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 3 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 5
feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 6 PM EDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures moved easily into the 70s once again Tuesday.  Sunshine early in the day helped give readings a nice jumpstart.  During the afternoon, clouds increased across Mid-Michigan as a cool front approached from the west.  Overnight, as the front works its way across lower Michigan, we will expect some widespread rain.

Temperatures early Wednesday morning will settle into the lower, to middle 50s.  From there, temperatures will be steady to slowly falling for the rest of the day.  Wednesday will begin with rain, but the pattern will come to an end as the front moves off to our east.  Temperatures will be in the 40s by dinnertime.

We will be getting back into sunshine for the late-week period.  High temperatures Thursday will range from the lower, to middle 50s, which is just a skosh below average.  Friday's highs will be back up to around the 60-degree mark.  On ABC12 News we'll talk modest warming for the weekend.  - JR

