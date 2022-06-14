 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 104 expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices in the low
to mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Quiet Tonight... Hot Tomorrow...

Above-average temperatures held across Mid-Michigan Tuesday, but it wasn’t anything compared to what we have in store for Wednesday. With a mix of sun and clouds, and with a southeasterly wind prevailing, temperatures surrounding the 60-degree mark in the morning, made a run into the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon. With mostly fair skies overnight, temperatures will only dip into the 60s early Wednesday morning as winds shift in from the south.

Bright sunshine will combine with southwesterly winds Wednesday, to drive temperatures into the 90s across most of the ABC12 viewing area. Some areas along the Lake Huron shoreline will see highs stay in the 80s. As our temperatures soar, humidity levels will increase too. The end result will be Heat Index readings topping 100-degrees. We have designated Wednesday as an “Alert Day,” as the Heat Index may hold near 100 for several hours.

A weak cool front will move across lower Michigan Wednesday night. The front will support a chance of some scattered showers and thundershowers overnight and into early Thursday morning. While not everyone will see rain, we will all cool down a skosh behind the front. Highs Thursday will be in the 80s, near 80 on Friday, and in the 70s for the weekend. That stretch of weather will be mainly dry, with the best chance of some showers coming on Fathers’ Day.  We're tracking more heat headed our way for next week on ABC12 News.  - JR

