JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Tuesday was another dreary December day across Mid-Michigan. Some of the thicker clouds once again spit out some sprinkles and flurries. Despite the solid deck of clouds that held through the day, high temperatures managed to sneak into the lower 40s, which is just a bit above the average. Some flurries will remain possible overnight.
Temperatures early Wednesday will begin surrounding the freezing mark. Lots of clouds are expected to once again hold for much of the day. A few more flurries will be possible too. Winds will be very light, blowing in from the north to northwest. Highs for the day will again sneak into the 40s in many areas.
Thursday will be relatively quiet, but it looks like we will be ending the workweek with a rain / snow mix. Right now, it appears that the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area will receive the lion's share of the pattern. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how the weekend is shaping up. - JR