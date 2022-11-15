JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

The snow flew across Mid-Michigan Tuesday as a wind off of Lake Huron held temperatures in the 30s for the better part of the day. Most light accumulations stuck mainly to grassy areas, but that will change overnight. As the snow continues, and as temperatures hover around 30-degrees, many of our roads may become slippery.
Wednesday morning's drive will be slippery in areas. The trend for the day will be for our snow showers to fade away, and for temperatures to move easily past the freezing mark. As a result, we should see better travel conditions across Mid-Michigan as the day wears on.
We should get back into a little bit of sunshine early Thursday, but before the day is out, a new batch of snow showers will move in from the west. Behind that batch of snow, our cold temperatures will become even colder for Friday and the weekend. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if more flakes will accompany the colder air. - JR