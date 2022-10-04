JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

There was another hint of frost across parts of Mid-Michigan Tuesday morning. Once we got past that, we enjoyed another gorgeous autumn afternoon. With bright sunshine, temperatures cruised through the 60s and even pushed into the 70s in some areas. With southwesterly winds holding overnight, lows early Wednesday morning won't be as chilly - it'll be low-to-mid 40s for the most part.
With a slightly warmer start to the day, Wednesday should turn out to be a bit warmer for the afternoon too. Despite more cloud cover, light southwesterly winds will drive temperatures into the 70s across the ABC12 viewing area. The clouds will continue to increase across the area through Wednesday night as a cold front makes its way toward us from the northwest.
We will have mostly cloudy skies Thursday, but many of us will start the day dry. As a cold front drops across lower Michigan, some light rain and rain showers will develop. During the afternoon, as the front moves off to our south and east, our southwesterly winds will shift in from the north. We'll tell you what that shift in the wind direction will do to our temperatures for Friday and the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR