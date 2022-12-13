JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

After a cloudy start to our Tuesday, some sunshine managed to break through the clouds during the afternoon. The sunshine really didn't help our temperatures much, because a wind in off of Lake Huron held readings in the 30s. Overnight, Lows will range from the middle, to upper 20s as mostly cloudy skies hold.
Some of us may manage to see a little bit of sunshine early Wednesday morning. The trend for the day will be for the clouds to thicken up as a pretty potent storm system makes a move toward lower Michigan. Highs for the day will stay in the 30s as east-southeasterly winds gradually increase.
A rain/snow mix will develop across the area Wednesday night. Rain looks to be a good bet across the southern parts of the area Thursday, while the mix continues across the north. As colder air punches into the state Friday, the rain will be outta here, and everyone will see scattered snow showers. On ABC12 News, we'll let you know how long the flakes will fly. - JR