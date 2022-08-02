JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

*** ALERT DAY WEDNESDAY FOR SEVERE WEATHER THREAT AND HEAT INDEX READINGS UP NEAR 100 DEGREES ***
After a little bit of rough weather Monday, it certainly was nice to have a bright, sunshiny, dry, comfortable day Tuesday. Temperatures started out in the 50s Tuesday morning, but with the help of a good bit of sunshine, readings in the afternoon cruised through the 70s. It was a bit cooler lakeside as an onshore breeze developed. Tonight, lows will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies, and with winds shifting in from the south.
Wednesday will have quite a bit going on weather-wise. A south to southwesterly wind will usher warmer, more humid air into Mid-Michigan. Highs for the day should manage to move into the 90s in most areas. The heat index may approach 100-degrees. As the heat builds, we will have a cool front moving into the state from the west. This will result in the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. More heavy downpours will be possible. We will also have the potential for strong wind gusts, large hail, and possibly even a tornado. Make sure you stayed tuned to ABC12 for the latest updates on our severe weather potential for Wednesday. Wednesday has been designated as an “Alert Day.”
Some showers and thundershowers will linger across parts of the ABC12 viewing area for Thursday too. High temperatures will retreat to around the 80-degree mark on winds that will shift in from the north. Brighter skies will make a return for Friday and Saturday, so I expect temperatures to trend upward again. Highs will be mainly in the 80s Friday, while Saturday may see readings top 90 once again. We'll have your complete weekend weather outlook on ABC12 News. - JR