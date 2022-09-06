JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

After a couple of gray, dreary days to end the holiday weekend, skies brightened up nicely through our Tuesday afternoon. Decreasing cloudiness will continue to be the trend through the evening, until skies fully clear for the night. As skies clear, light breezes will continue to hold a northerly component. This will result in below-average temperatures early Wednesday morning, when readings bottom-out at around 50-degrees.
Temperatures will rebound quickly and well for Wednesday afternoon, courtesy of bright sunshine. Highs for the day will be near 80, with a light northerly breeze prevailing. Our “normal” high is now 77-degrees. Thursday will feature more bright sunshine, along with light & variable wind conditions. It will be a beautiful day with highs ranging from the upper 70s, to lower 80s.
Friday will see highs move easily into the 80s as more bright sunshine combines with winds turning in from the southwest. It looks like we’ll even manage to keep the good weather going for Saturday too, although we will see more clouds move in during the afternoon. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when some showers and thundershowers will make a return. - JR