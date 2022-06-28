JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Our Tuesday began with a hint of a chill in the air. Most of Mid-Michigan saw temperatures down in the 40s to begin the day. A few spots in north-central lower Michigan even saw readings in the 30s! With bright sunshine early in the day, temperatures recovered quickly. Highs for the afternoon ranged from the 70s, to lower 80s. Temperatures tonight will be right at “normal” levels as a cool front sweeps across the state.
Showers and a few thundershowers will be possible overnight through Wednesday morning as the front moves across the area. By Wednesday afternoon, the front will be moving off to our east, and our clouds will be breaking up. With some afternoon sunshine, high temperatures for the day will be primarily in the 70s, on westerly winds that will be blowing at a kind, gentle pace.
Temperatures Thursday will make a move back toward the 90-degree mark as bright sunshine combines with a southwesterly wind. Highs will drop back through the 80s Friday as another batch of showers drifts across the state. Saturday is looking to be a brighter day, while some showers can’t be ruled out for Sunday and the Fourth of July. We'll have a look at temperatures for the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR