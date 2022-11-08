JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

We had a frosty, but mostly clear setting to view the lunar eclipse early Tuesday morning. A good bit of sun for the day helped temperatures recover nicely. A few clouds are expected overnight as winds clock a bit more to the southeast. Lows early Wednesday morning will settle into the low-to-mid 30s.
Warmer air will quickly make a move into Mid-Michigan Wednesday and Thursday. Sunshine and southerly winds will push temperatures into the 60s Wednesday. Partly sunny skies and stronger southwesterly winds are expected for Thursday. Highs for the day may well push past 70 in many areas.
A pretty strong cold front will move across lower Michigan Thursday night, into Friday morning. The front will support some spotty rain showers Friday, but the bigger deal will be the big pile of cold air that will move in behind the front for the weekend. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if any flakes will accompany the cold air. - JR