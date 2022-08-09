JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

In the wake of a cool front that swept across lower Michigan late Monday, much more pleasant conditions took hold of the area. Skies were brighter, temperatures were comfortable, and more importantly, humidity levels were noticeably lower. Temperatures in the morning started out mainly in the 50s, and worked through the 70s during the afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will drop a bit further through the 50s with clearing skies.
Wednesday is going to be a dandy of a day across Mid-Michigan. While temperatures will begin the day a bit below “normal,” readings will recover quickly courtesy of bright, blue skies. By midday, temperatures will surround the 80-degree mark on light west-southwesterly winds. Highs for the day will generally be in the middle 80s. Our “normal” high temperature is now 81-degrees.
Some cloud cover and a few sprinkles will be possible from Wednesday night, to early Thursday morning. Don’t cancel any plans you may have made for Thursday, however, because we will be getting right back into bright skies. Friday will be bright and sunny too, as temperatures remain very comfortable heading into the weekend. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if you'll have to break out the umbrella again this weekend. - JR