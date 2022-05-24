JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures dipped into the 30s across many parts of Mid-Michigan Tuesday morning. Bright sunshine helped readings recover pretty well for the afternoon, but ultimately highs fell short of our average of 72-degrees. An onshore breeze kept temperatures cooler for our shoreline communities. We will have a good bit of starlight again tonight, but lows will likely stay in the 40s for most of the ABC12 viewing area.
Wednesday will begin dry with perhaps even a bit of sunshine. The clouds will quickly thicken up through the morning in advance of some rain that will be moving into our area from the south and southwest. Easterly winds early will shift to the southeast and pick up to around 15mph during the afternoon. Even with the rain, highs Wednesday will be mainly in the 60s, with a few spots touching the 70-degree mark.
Once the rain moves in Wednesday, it’ll be sticking around for a while. Off and on showers will continue for Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night. Some lingering showers will also be possible for Friday morning. No location will have a continuous rain during that timeframe, but the threat of rain will be sticking with us. Highs should manage to move into the 70s Thursday, but then retreat into the 60s again for Friday. On ABC12 News, we'll take you through a holiday weekend warm-up. - JR