JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Some sunshine and brisk southwesterly winds drove temperatures through the 80s once again Tuesday. A few spots across lower Michigan touched 90 for the second day in a row. With a cool front expected to cross the state overnight, scattered showers and a few thundershowers are a good bet. Temperatures will bottom out in the 60s early Wednesday morning as mostly cloudy skies hold to begin the day.
Behind the front, winds will shift in from the north for Wednesday afternoon. Also, our skies will brighten up nicely as high temperatures range from the middle, to upper 70s. We will manage to squeeze in a little bit of sunshine for Thursday too. Light northwesterly winds will usher slightly cooler air into the state, so highs will likely surround the 70-degree mark.
The rest of the week and the weekend are shaping up to be pretty comfortable. High temperatures will stay in the 70s for the most part, while a few spots may remain a skosh cooler. Friday and Saturday look dry at this point. A few showers may return to the area for Sunday, but it doesn’t look like a huge deal, so don’t cancel any plans quite yet. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when we'll have a better chance of rain. - JR