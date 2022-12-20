JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

It certainly was nice to see a little bit of sun shining down on Mid-Michigan Tuesday. Temperatures managed to work into the 30s in most areas during the afternoon on southwesterly winds. With some starlight overnight, lows early Wednesday morning will range from the teens, to around 20-degrees.
A little more sunshine is in the offing for Wednesday. Take advantage of it, because a doozy of a winter storm won't be too far away. Winds Wednesday will be light, starting from the west early, shifting to the southwest during the afternoon, and ending blowing in from the southeast. Highs Wednesday will surround the 30-degree mark.
*** Alert Days Thursday, Friday and Saturday ***
Thursday morning will be cloudy, but quiet. As the day wears on, temperatures will climb through the 30s as winds increase. A wintry mix of precipitation will develop during the afternoon. The mix will change to snow through Thursday evening. Once the changeover occurs, we will likely have to deal with periods of snow and snow showers right on through Saturday.
Accumulations of snow will be likely as our winds become very strong. Wind gusts Friday could top 50mph in some areas. The combination of the snow and wind will make for terrible travel conditions. We'll take you through the entire holiday weekend on ABC12 News. - JR