JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Tuesday began with damp roads across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. For the northern parts, roads were a bit slippery in some areas because of a light wintry mix of precipitation as temperatures hovered near the freezing mark. The afternoon turned out mainly dry and mild, with high temperatures moving easily into the 40s.
The trend will be for the clouds to break up overnight. This will leave us with at least partly sunny conditions for Tuesday. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will range from the middle, to upper 20s. Highs for the afternoon will again be in the 40s for the most part. Southwest to southerly winds will hold at less than 10mph through the day.
Thursday will see our next round of precipitation develop. It looks like it will be mainly rain again as high temperatures move back through the lower 40s. Thursday's rain will be much more significant than what we had to deal with early Tuesday. The pattern will likely be more widespread and heavier, and southeasterly winds will increase again. We'll let you know if that system will linger into the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR